Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Huitson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Huitson

Notice Condolences

Norma Huitson Notice
HUITSON Norma Riley On 15th April, suddenly but peacefully at Brierton Lodge Care Home, Hartlepool, Norma, aged 85.
Dearest wife of George for
65 years, much loved mother of Ian and Paul, dear mother in law to Bette and Amanda, nana of Geoffrey and Victoria and great nana of Ella, Isobella and Theo. Loving sister of Marlene and brother in law Peter.
Private funeral Friday 24th April.
A memorial service will take place at a later date to be announced.
Norma was much loved and will be missed by everyone who knew her.
All enquiries to:
Ronnie Bennett Funeral Director
Tel 0191 518 4012.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -