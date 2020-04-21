|
|
|
HUITSON Norma Riley On 15th April, suddenly but peacefully at Brierton Lodge Care Home, Hartlepool, Norma, aged 85.
Dearest wife of George for
65 years, much loved mother of Ian and Paul, dear mother in law to Bette and Amanda, nana of Geoffrey and Victoria and great nana of Ella, Isobella and Theo. Loving sister of Marlene and brother in law Peter.
Private funeral Friday 24th April.
A memorial service will take place at a later date to be announced.
Norma was much loved and will be missed by everyone who knew her.
All enquiries to:
Ronnie Bennett Funeral Director
Tel 0191 518 4012.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Apr. 21, 2020