|
|
|
Armstrong Norman Sadly taken from us on
Friday 5th June
Norman aged 78 years.
Dearly loved Husband and
Best Friend of Elsie.
Adored Dad of Julie and Sharon
Most precious Grandad of Dan, Kate and Tom.
Loved also by Ronnie, Paul, Laura, James and Georgia.
Our Hearts Are Truly Broken
We Love You All The World
Good Night, God Bless
XXX
Funeral Service and cremation
to take place on
Monday 15 th June at 1.00pm in
Stranton Grange Crematorium
Family flowers only please donations in lieu if so desired
To be paid direct to
Hartlepool Hospice.
All enquiries to
Joel D. Kerr
191 York Road
Hartlepool
TS26 9EE
Tel. 01429 269000
Published in Hartlepool Mail on June 11, 2020