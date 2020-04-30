|
|
|
LANCASTER Norman Francis On Monday 20th April,
dear husband of Jean
(nee Harkness), much loved father of Susan and the late Richard,
and a loving grandpa to David, Frances, Helen, Alison and Karen with seven great grandchildren, died peacefully at Rossmere Care Home where he had received loving care at the hands of dedicated staff who maintained his dignity to the end.
A private funeral and cremation will be held on Thursday 7th May at 10.00am, if you would like to keep him in your thoughts at that time. Family flowers only, but donations to Alice House Hospice in his memory would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Apr. 30, 2020