|
|
|
Lax Norman
(Rinkender) On Tuesday 17th November peacefully in hospital.
Much loved Dad of Vicky
and Christopher.
Cherished Granda of
Euan, Fearne and Toby. In Our Memories and
Hearts Forever. Also a sadly missed brother
of Alan, Irene, Sylvia Jonny,
Michael and Brenda.
Never Forgotten.
Funeral service and cremation
to take place on
Monday 7th December at 11.00am
in Stranton Grange Crematorium.
All enquiries to
Joel D. Kerr
191 York Road
Hartlepool
TS26 9EE
Tel. 01429 269000
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Dec. 1, 2020