Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joel D Kerr Funeral Director (Hartlepool)
191 York Road
Hartlepool, Co. Durham TS26 9EE
01429 269000
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Lax
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Lax

Notice Condolences

Norman Lax Notice
Lax Norman
(Rinkender) On Tuesday 17th November peacefully in hospital.
Much loved Dad of Vicky
and Christopher.
Cherished Granda of
Euan, Fearne and Toby. In Our Memories and
Hearts Forever. Also a sadly missed brother
of Alan, Irene, Sylvia Jonny,
Michael and Brenda.
Never Forgotten.
Funeral service and cremation
to take place on
Monday 7th December at 11.00am
in Stranton Grange Crematorium.

All enquiries to
Joel D. Kerr
191 York Road
Hartlepool
TS26 9EE
Tel. 01429 269000
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Dec. 1, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -