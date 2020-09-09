|
FEAR PAMELA (Retired Salvation Army Officer)
Peacefully at Elwick Grange
on Friday 4th September 2020 after a short illness.
Beloved mother of
Josephine and Andrew,
respected mother in law of Derek,
grandma of Martin,
Daniel and Jonathan
and friend of Ruth also
great grandma of Oliver,
Henry and Jack.
Funeral Service to be held in Stranton Crematorium on Thursday 17th September at 2pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
The Salvation Army.
All enquiries to
Mason's Funeral Directors.
Tel: 01429 862021.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Sept. 9, 2020