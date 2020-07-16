Home

Reverend
Patricia Webster (Nee Ewen) Peacefully at home on the 10th July with family by her side, aged 86.
Beloved wife of 60 years to David. Much loved Mum to Mary, Aidan, Aby, Verity and Johnny.
Also much loved Granny and
Great Granny to 9 Grandchildren
and 3 Great Grandchildren.
Funeral service to take
place on Friday 17th July
at St Hilda's Church Hartlepool.
Donations, if so desired,
to Christian Aid.
'And now these three remain:
faith hope and love.
But the greatest of these is love'
1 Corinthians Ch 13 V13.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on July 16, 2020
