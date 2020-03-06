|
|
|
BROUGH Paul David On February 24th 2020,
suddenly passed away at
James Cook Hospital,
Paul, aged 60 years.
A dear husband, father,
father in law, granda, brother, brother in law and uncle.
He was loved by all those
who knew him.
The funeral service will take place at Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel on Friday
March 13th at 11am.
All family and friends are kindly invited, please meet at the crematorium chapel.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
to the British Heart Foundation.
Enquiries to Victoria House Funeral Service Tel 01429 234777
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Mar. 6, 2020