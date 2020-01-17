|
|
|
D'Arcy Paul
18/01/18
On your second anniversary,
My life's still torn apart,
I wish I could bring you home Paul,
Help mend my broken heart.
You were my darling hubby,
Best friend & soul mate too,
Each day & night I thank the Lord,
That I was blessed with you.
If love could have saved you,
You would have lived forever,
Your memories are precious,
And remain with me to treasure.
I speak about you constantly,
Made me proud to be your wife,
Missing you will continue,
Today, tomorrow & all my life.
I love & miss you always Paul,
Your loving wife Pauline
XXX
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Jan. 17, 2020