Wilkinson Paul On Friday 13th March, 2020, peacefully in hospital after a short illness, Paul, aged 77 years, second son of the late Thomas and Ethel, dearly loved brother of Thomas, Anthony, Michael, John, Kathleen and the late Philip. Loving brother in law of Veronica, Sheila and the late Margaret. Also a much loved uncle and great uncle to all his nephews and nieces, they will miss his recollections of his life in Canada.
Thank you to parishioners and friends for their prayers and concern shown during Paul's illness.
Due to the ongoing coronavirus situation, Paul's funeral will be held in private.
RIP.
Enquiries to Victoria House Funeral Service Tel 01429 234777
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Mar. 20, 2020