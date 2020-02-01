|
|
|
DAVIES Peter On January 23rd, suddenly in hospital, Pete, aged 75 years.
Beloved dad of
Graham, Gary, Gaynor and Gavin, also father in law of
Karen, Jeff and Jo, devoted granda to Jenna, Rhys, Connor, Lauren, Daryl and Leoni, great granda to Imogen and Ellie.
Gone, but not forgotten.
Funeral service to take place on Wednesday 5th February at 11:30am at Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel.
All are welcome.
Enquiries to Victoria House Funeral Service.
Tel. 01429234777
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Feb. 1, 2020