Home

POWERED BY

Services
Victoria House Funeral Service (Hartlepool)
26 Victoria Road
Hartlepool, Co. Durham TS26 8DD
01429 234777
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Davies
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Davies

Notice Condolences

Peter Davies Notice
DAVIES Peter On January 23rd, suddenly in hospital, Pete, aged 75 years.
Beloved dad of
Graham, Gary, Gaynor and Gavin, also father in law of
Karen, Jeff and Jo, devoted granda to Jenna, Rhys, Connor, Lauren, Daryl and Leoni, great granda to Imogen and Ellie.
Gone, but not forgotten.
Funeral service to take place on Wednesday 5th February at 11:30am at Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel.
All are welcome.
Enquiries to Victoria House Funeral Service.
Tel. 01429234777
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -