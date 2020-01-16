|
|
|
Gooding Peter Peacefully on January 4th,
Peter, aged 57 years.
Dear son of the late Madeline
and Kenny and a dearly
loved brother and uncle.
Funeral service and
cremation takes place on
Thursday January 23rd at
10.30am in St. Bede's Chapel,
Teesside Crematorium,
Acklam Road Middlesbrough.
Would friends please meet at
the crematorium chapel.
Those special memories of you
will always bring a smile,
If only I could have you back,
for just a little while.
Then we would sit and talk again,
just like we used to do.
You always meant so very much,
And always will do too.
The fact that you're
no longer here,
will always cause me pain.
But you're forever in my heart,
until we meet again.
Your heartbroken Sister Elly x
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Jan. 16, 2020