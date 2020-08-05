|
|
|
Habbishaw Peter Thomas On 2nd August, peacefully in hospital with his family by his side,Peter aged 78 years, formerly of Hartlepool.
Beloved husband of Anne and
a much loved father to Mark.
A loving brother to Linda
and Jennifer and
brother in law to Michael.
Peter will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
A private funeral service to be held prior to cremation.
Donations in lieu of flowers to be given to Herriot Hospice Homecare in Thirsk.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Aug. 5, 2020