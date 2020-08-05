Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Habbishaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Habbishaw

Notice Condolences

Peter Habbishaw Notice
Habbishaw Peter Thomas On 2nd August, peacefully in hospital with his family by his side,Peter aged 78 years, formerly of Hartlepool.
Beloved husband of Anne and
a much loved father to Mark.
A loving brother to Linda
and Jennifer and
brother in law to Michael.
Peter will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
A private funeral service to be held prior to cremation.
Donations in lieu of flowers to be given to Herriot Hospice Homecare in Thirsk.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Aug. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -