|
|
|
HENDERSON Peter Peter, sadly taken from us
on 23rd May 2020
aged 81 years.
Beloved husband to Brenda,
much loved dad to Gary, David
and Paula, loved father in law
to Sharon, Richard and Dave,
loving grandad to Kayleigh,
James and Lewis,
much loved friend to many.
The funeral service will be
held on Wednesday 3rd June
at 10am at Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel.
Due to current circumstances
all welcome to attend outside.
Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired to
Hartlepool Hospice.
A man in a million that was true,
That's why we thought
the world of you.
A smile for all, a heart of gold,
These are the memories
that we will hold.
This is why its hard for us to part,
But you will always
be in our hearts.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on May 29, 2020