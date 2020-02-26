|
|
|
LYNCH PETER 1942 - 2020
On 15th February, aged 78, Peter sadly passed away peacefully in Alice House Hospice
surrounded by his family.
Peter was a devoted husband to Pauline (nee Brownless)
for 56 years,
a much loved dad to Andrew, Sarah, Jane and Elizabeth.
Father-in-law to
Kate, Carl and Barry and
Lovely Grandad to Laura, Peter, Kate, Elizabeth, Daniel, Brett,
Gabi, Kurtiss and Ray.
A wonderful husband, dad and grandad who will be greatly missed and never forgotten.
Rest in Peace.
Requiem Mass to be held at 10am, Friday 6th March at St. Patrick's RC Church prior to interment in
West View Cemetery.
All family and friends welcome.
Family flowers only please.
Donations can be made to
Alice House Hospice
and Macmillan.
Enquiries to
Joel D Kerr, Funeral Director
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Feb. 26, 2020