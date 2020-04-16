|
WAITE Peter
(Builder) Peter passed away on
8th April, aged 80 years.
Adored husband and lifelong partner of Margaret.
Beloved dad of Sharon,
Colette, Jason and Mark.
Also a much loved and respected Brother, Grandad, In law, mentor and friend to many.
"Leave the bricks upon the wall and your trowel in the mortar
and take a little nip of whiskey, with or without water".
Those who knew him loved him,
and those who loved him will
always remember him!
Rest easy.
