(Builder) Peter passed away on
8th April, aged 80 years.
Adored husband and lifelong partner of Margaret.
Beloved dad of Sharon,
Colette, Jason and Mark.
Also a much loved and respected Brother, Grandad, In law, mentor and friend to many.

"Leave the bricks upon the wall and your trowel in the mortar
and take a little nip of whiskey, with or without water".

Those who knew him loved him,
and those who loved him will
always remember him!
Rest easy.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Apr. 16, 2020
