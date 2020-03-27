Home

GALLOWAY Philip
(Sonny) Peacefully on March 23rd 2020
in De Bruce Court Care Home,
Sonny, aged 79 years.
Beloved husband of Mary,
loving dad to Philip,
Graham, Ian and Kay.
A respected father in law of
Debbie, Edna and Gordie and
also a treasured granda
and great granda.
A private funeral service
is to take place within
Westview Cemetery,
a memorial service will be
announced at a later date.
All enquiries to
Mason's Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01429 862021.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Mar. 27, 2020
