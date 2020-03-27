|
GALLOWAY Philip
(Sonny) Peacefully on March 23rd 2020
in De Bruce Court Care Home,
Sonny, aged 79 years.
Beloved husband of Mary,
loving dad to Philip,
Graham, Ian and Kay.
A respected father in law of
Debbie, Edna and Gordie and
also a treasured granda
and great granda.
A private funeral service
is to take place within
Westview Cemetery,
a memorial service will be
announced at a later date.
All enquiries to
Mason's Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01429 862021.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Mar. 27, 2020