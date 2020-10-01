|
|
|
Green Philip Suddenly at home on
September 23rd,
Philip aged 71 years.
Cherished and loving
Husband of Alison.
Dearest and most precious
Father of Scott and Helen.
Father-in-law to
Rachel and Peter.
Greatly loved by his
grandchildren Samuel,
Joseph, Austin and Zachary.
Funeral service to take place on
Monday October 5th at 11.00am
in St. Hilda's Church
prior to interment in
West View Cemetery
All enquiries to
Joel D. Kerr,
191 York Road, Hartlepool
TS26 9EE
Tel. 01429 269000
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Oct. 1, 2020