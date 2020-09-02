|
ALEXANDER Phillip On August 21st, suddenly in hospital, Phillip aged 70 years. Dearly beloved husband of Dorothy (Dottie), loved dad of Marie and Paul, loving grandad of Ethan and friend of Claire. Dear brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Funeral Service on Wednesday September 9th at the Parish Church of St. Oswald, Brougham Terrace at 1.30pm prior to interment at Stranton Grange Cemetery. Never to be forgotten. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to: Coronary Care Unit C/o
James Cook University Hospital.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Sept. 2, 2020