|
|
|
Wilkinson Phyllis Maud
(nee Burfoot) On Thursday 23rd April
peacefully in hospital
Phyl
aged 89 years
Beloved Wife of the late James.
Loving Mam of Jacq,
Julie and Sarah.
A dear Mother in Law of
Gareth and Martin
and a beloved Grandmother
of James and Cerys.
A private funeral service and cremation to be held on
Tuesday 5th May at 10,00am in
Stranton Grange Crematorium.
Family Flowers only please.
All enquiries to
Joel D. Kerr
191 York Road
Hartlepool
TS26 9EE
Tel. 01429 269000
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Apr. 29, 2020