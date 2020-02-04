Home

Richard Hetherington

Notice Condolences

Richard Hetherington Notice
Hetherington Rev Richard On 28th January, peacefully in hospital, Richard aged 61 years.
Dearly loved husband of Susan, father to Philip and Sarah.
A dear son to Bill and Margaret, and a much loved grandfather,
also brother and brother in law.
Pastor of Oxford Road
Baptist Church.
Private cremation to take place followed by a service to celebrate Richard's life on Tuesday
11th February at New Life Baptist Church, Northallerton at 11.30am. Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu, if so desired,
to be shared between
Cancer Research UK,
New Life Baptist Church and Oxford Road Baptist Church, Hartlepool.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Feb. 4, 2020
