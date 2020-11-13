|
|
|
JACKSON (nee HEYS)
RITA ANNIE MARY Peacefully on November 3rd
in Willowdene Care Home,
Rita aged 92 years.
Dearly loved wife
of the late Arthur,
much loved mother of
Richard and Rosalind and
stepmother of Susan,
a dear mother in law,
a devoted gran of Elizabeth and Lydia and also a friend of Stuart.
Funeral Service to take place on
Friday 20th November
at 11am in Stranton Grange
Crematorium Chapel.
Unfortunately due to the current
restrictions only 30 people
are allowed inside the Chapel.
It is hoped that a service of
thanksgiving will be held at
St George's United Reformed
Church at a later date.
Family flowers only
please by request.
All enquiries to
Mason's Funeral Directors.
Tel: 01429 862021
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Nov. 13, 2020