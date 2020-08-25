|
|
|
Fawcett Robert (Rob) On 20th August, suddenly in hospital, Rob, aged 52 years.
Dearly loved son of Dora and the late Jacky, much loved brother of Alan and Steven, brother-in-law of Christine and the late Lynne.
Also a much loved uncle
and great uncle.
Funeral service will take place
on Friday 28th August at
Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel at 10am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired
c/o Alice House Hospice,
Wells Avenue Hartlepool.
Enquiries to Victoria House,
01429 234777.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Aug. 25, 2020