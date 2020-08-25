Home

POWERED BY

Services
Victoria House Funeral Service (Hartlepool)
26 Victoria Road
Hartlepool, Co. Durham TS26 8DD
01429 234777
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Fawcett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Fawcett

Notice Condolences

Robert Fawcett Notice
Fawcett Robert (Rob) On 20th August, suddenly in hospital, Rob, aged 52 years.
Dearly loved son of Dora and the late Jacky, much loved brother of Alan and Steven, brother-in-law of Christine and the late Lynne.
Also a much loved uncle
and great uncle.
Funeral service will take place
on Friday 28th August at
Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel at 10am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired
c/o Alice House Hospice,
Wells Avenue Hartlepool.
Enquiries to Victoria House,
01429 234777.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Aug. 25, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -