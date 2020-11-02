|
|
|
SUTHERN Robert
(Bob) Peacefully at home on
October 16th 2020,
Robert aged 70 years.
A much loved and well respected father, father in law and brother.
Funeral service to take place at Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel on Monday 9th November 2020 at 11am due to the current restrictions the chapel is limited to 30 people only. You are all welcome to pay your respects outside of the chapel.
All enquiries to
Masons Funeral Directors
tel 01429 862021
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Nov. 2, 2020