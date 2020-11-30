Home

Walsh Ronald Peacefully in hospital on Monday the 23rd of November, Ronald,
aged 88 years.
Devoted and much loved husband of Muriel, cherished and deeply loved father of Judith and Geraldine, loved and respected father in law of George,
Hans and the late Gus.
Also a devoted and loving
granda and great granda.
Funeral to take place in Stranton Grange Crematorium on Friday the 4th of December at 10.00am
Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Dementia UK.
When you live in the hearts of those you love, remember then, you never die.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Nov. 30, 2020
