HOLMES Ronnie 1968 - 2019
Twelve months ago we lost
Our Mate Ronnie, the nicest, kindest, cheekiest mate anyone
could wish for.
Mate you may be gone but you
will never, ever be forgotten.
By the way we all hope you have got a professional drivers job wherever you may be Our Mate.
Love you always - Laudy, Stewy, Mona, Gary, Gary, Gary, Kev, Moffy, Bowler, Stan, Davy, Dale, Geoff, Micky, Pidge, Steven, Cra, Keith, Besty, Geordie, Tom, Andy,
Banty, Stu, Jeff, Billy, Wayne, Smiler and Crooksy.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Mar. 16, 2020
