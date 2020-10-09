Home

Carter Rosemary
(Rosie)
(nee Hunter)
Darbyshire) On October 7th,
aged 73 years at James Cook Hospital after a long illness.
A loving wife of the late George Darbyshire, mother of Lee, dearest mam of the late Mary, Jacquline and Jimmy, most precious sister of Robert and Brenda, sister in law to Pauline and Peter and a dear aunt, loving nana to Jasmine and a life long friend to Pauline.
Funeral service to take place at
St Andrew's Church, Blackhall on Wednesday 14th October at 11 am prior to interment at Blackhall Cemetery.

Ta Ra Rosie xxx
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Oct. 9, 2020
