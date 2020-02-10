|
Hollis Sarah Elizabeth
(Betty Burrell
nee Robson) On January 27th, peacefully in her sleep of Langley House, Horden, Betty, aged 89 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Jack also the late George, much loved mam of George, David, Alec, Eileen, Elizabeth and John. Dear mother in law, devoted nana, great nana and great great nana also a loving sister of Jenny, Anne and Dorothy.
Cremation Sunderland Crematorium, Friday February 14th. Friends please accept this intimation and meet for service at St Cuthbert's Church, Peterlee at 10.30 a.m.
All enquiries to
East Durham Funeral Service
Tel 0191 586 4322
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Feb. 10, 2020