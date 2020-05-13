|
Brown Sheila
(née Wilson) Peacefully after a short illness,
on 2nd May 2020, at Stichell House Care Home (Greatham)
aged 89 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Nev and much loved Mum to Gillian, Joanne and Carolyn, Mother in law to John, Andy and Kevin;
doting Grandma to Alex, Rob, Will, Jamie, Ciaron, Ryan and loved friend to partners.
A treasured Auntie,
she will be missed by her
many friends.
Thank you for the laughter, inspiration and memories to cherish but most of all the love you gave us every single day.
Rest in Peace.
Reunited with Dad.
Sheila's family would like to thank all the wonderful staff at Stichell House for the tender love and care they gave her over the past 4 years but especially in recent times.
God bless you all.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on May 13, 2020