|
|
|
DOBING Sheila
(née Stothart) On 31st December 2019,
peacefully in hospital
Sheila aged 80 years.
Beloved wife of the late Jimmy, precious mam and best friend
of Deborah, dear mother-in-law
of Kevin, adored nana of
James and Lauren, treasured
great nana of Martha and Leila.
Requiem Mass at the
Roman Catholic Church of
St. Mary, Headland on
Friday 10th January 2020
at 1pm prior to interment at
West View Road Cemetery.
All are welcome,
please meet at the church.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
to the British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK.
May perpetual light
shine upon her,
May she rest in peace.
All enquiries to
Victoria House Funeral Service.
Tel 01429 234777
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Jan. 6, 2020