|
|
|
Foster Sheila
(nee Robinson) Who died peacefully
following a short illness
on June 27th 2020.
Dearly loved wife of the late Ernie and much loved mam of Brian, Keith and Peter. Cherished mother-in-law of Denise, Bridget and Ndey. Treasured nana
of Jonathon, Joanna,
James and Chloe.
Greatly missed and
in our hearts forever.
Private funeral service to take place on Thursday 9th July at 12:15 at St Aidan's Church, prior to committal at Stranton Grange Crematorium. Donations in lieu
to The Stroke Association
Published in Hartlepool Mail on July 2, 2020