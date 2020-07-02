Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Foster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Foster

Notice Condolences

Sheila Foster Notice
Foster Sheila
(nee Robinson) Who died peacefully
following a short illness
on June 27th 2020.

Dearly loved wife of the late Ernie and much loved mam of Brian, Keith and Peter. Cherished mother-in-law of Denise, Bridget and Ndey. Treasured nana
of Jonathon, Joanna,
James and Chloe.
Greatly missed and
in our hearts forever.

Private funeral service to take place on Thursday 9th July at 12:15 at St Aidan's Church, prior to committal at Stranton Grange Crematorium. Donations in lieu
to The Stroke Association
Published in Hartlepool Mail on July 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -