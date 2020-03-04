|
|
|
HORSEMAN (Née HUNTLEY)
Sheila Sheila Horseman died peacefully, aged 83, surrounded by her family on Sunday 23rd February, following a dignified battle with ongoing health issues.
Beloved wife of the late Christopher, devoted mother to Ian and the late Wendy, loving nana to Samantha, Olivia and Emma and dedicated sister to
the late Dorothy.
She was also a loving
mother-in-law to Lyne and Matt, and loyal friend to all.
Family and friends please
meet for Requiem Mass
at St. Joseph's Church, Hartlepool
on Wednesday 11th March
at 12:00pm, followed by a
private family interment.
Floral tributes to be sent to Strathmore House, Stockton Road, at 9:00am on the morning
of the funeral.
Donations, if desired,
to be collected on behalf of
Alice House Hospice and Macmillan Cancer Support following the service.
Sheila had an enduring love of family and people that will be forever missed but
never forgotten.
She was also a woman of unwavering faith in Jesus Christ.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Mar. 4, 2020