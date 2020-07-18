|
GRAY Stephen George
(Rupert) On July 15th, peacefully in Hospital. Steve aged 62 years.
Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Judy, much loved dad of Caroline and Anth, Cheryl and Kathy, Marie and Bob,
grandad of Adam, Jess, Lydia, Mia, Darren, Leonie, Sophie, Oliver and Esmae. Also a much respected
brother in law of Pauline, John and families. Cortege to leave
Steve's residence on
Wednesday July 22nd, for service and cremation at Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel at 2pm.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on July 18, 2020