TURNER Easington Peacefully at home with her
loving family on November 18th, aged 66 years, Susan Ann
(née Pickard).
Dearly loved mother, big nanny, sister, aunty and cousin and will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Private service will take place with immediate family only on Thursday 26th November 2020 at the Church of the Ascension, Easington Colliery at 1.00pm followed by cremation at Hartlepool Crematorium.
All friends are welcome to gather outside the church keeping to social distancing rules.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Nov. 24, 2020
