|
|
|
LISTER Sylvia Aged 96 years of Blackhall
passed away on 19th May 2020.
Beloved wife of Bill, much loved mother of David, Peter and Janet, Grandma, Nanna
and Great Grandmother.
She will be sadly missed by many.
Due to current circumstances, a private cremation will take place.
Sylvia's family would like to thank all the staff at Fieldview Care Home for their support and for the compassionate care they
provided for Sylvia.
Enquiries to be made to
Ronald G Bennett,
Funeral Directors.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on May 25, 2020