|
|
|
Fothergill Ted Our little Dad with a
Heart like a Lion.
The family would like to thank family and friends for the many cards, flowers and words of kindness shown on the loss of their Dad. For the many people who showed their respect at the Crematorium in such bad weather, especially the lads and lasses from his local 'The Steelies' and to his neighbour and friend John Teal who looked out for him. Many thanks to Rev. Michelle Delves for conducting the service and Carl Mean from Victoria House for his professionalism and kindness at the loss of Our Main Man.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on June 10, 2020