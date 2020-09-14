Home

Joel D Kerr Funeral Director (Hartlepool)
191 York Road
Hartlepool, Co. Durham TS26 9EE
01429 269000
Terrence Richardson Notice
Richardson Terrence Kevin On Sunday 6th September suddenly
TK
aged 29 years
Beloved Son of Dianne and Terry.
Loving Brother of Dannielle and Jon. Also a sadly missed Dad of Sinead, Terrencejon, Quinne, Declan and Aleya and adored Uncle.
Rest In Peace My Big Lad
Love Mam and Franky.
Funeral service to be held on
Thursday 17th September at 10.30am in St. Hilda's Church,
The Headland prior to interment in West View Cemetery.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Sept. 14, 2020
