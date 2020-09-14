|
|
|
RICHARDSON Terrence Kevin (TK) Good night, Good Bless my Tesh,
I miss you so much, you were
just my baby brother,
you were my best pal.
I don't know what we're going
to do without you.
Love and miss you always and forever, your big sis Dannielle
xxxxxx
Good night, God Bless my Dad
My hero, my everything,
I will make you so proud.
Love you all the world,
your big lad Terrencejon
I have only your memory,
dear brother, to remember
my whole life through, but
the sweetness will linger forever,
as I treasure the image of you.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Sept. 14, 2020