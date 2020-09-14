Home

Joel D Kerr Funeral Director (Hartlepool)
191 York Road
Hartlepool, Co. Durham TS26 9EE
01429 269000
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 17, 2020
10:30
St. Hilda's Church
The Headland
Terrence Richardson Notice
RICHARDSON Terrence Kevin (TK) A loving brother, my TK.
An amazing uncle.
My brother you will never know,
how much I truly loved you so,
Having you so clos,e
is what I miss the most.
No words could describe or say,
The sorrow and heartache
I have every day.
Each day you are on my mind,
Brother, you were one of a kind.
In my heart you live and
will always be,
No one will ever mean so much
as you did to me.
RIP my TK.
Love you forever and always.
Jon and Ashleigh
Rest in peace my Uncle TK.
We will never forget you.
Love always, Ivan-Lewis, Zyris-Jay, Alfie, JT, Kalan and Keagan.

You are the brightest star
in the sky xxx
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Sept. 14, 2020
