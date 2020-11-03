Home

TAYLOR Thomas Frederick
(Fred) On Saturday 25th October
peacefully in hospital,
aged 88 years.

Much loved and precious
husband of Lena.
Adored father, grandfather
and great-grandfather.
Treasured father-in-law and cherished friend to many.

A true gentleman.
Will be sadly missed by everyone.

Funeral service to be held on
Friday 6th November, 2.00pm
at Stranton Crematorium.

Due to current restrictions
close family only are allowed inside the crematorium.
Friends are welcome
to pay their respects
outside the crematorium.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if so desired
to the NSPCC.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Nov. 3, 2020
