Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thora Jeffels
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thora Jeffels

Notice Condolences

Thora Jeffels Notice
Jeffels Thora Peacefully in hospital
on 26th November, aged 95.

Much loved mum to Christine, Peter and Keith (late);
beloved Grandma to Gary, Darren and Colyn; Great Grandma to Mario, Sophie and Natalia Thora. Much missed by daughters-in-law Rebecca, Demi and extended family and friends.

Funeral service to take place on Thursday 10th December at Stranton Grange Crematorium at 15:00.

Please note due to restrictions numbers are limited.
Respects can be paid as the funeral cortege leaves
Sherburn Avenue.

Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to the British Heart Foundation, registered Charity No. 225971.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Dec. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -