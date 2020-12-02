|
|
|
Jeffels Thora Peacefully in hospital
on 26th November, aged 95.
Much loved mum to Christine, Peter and Keith (late);
beloved Grandma to Gary, Darren and Colyn; Great Grandma to Mario, Sophie and Natalia Thora. Much missed by daughters-in-law Rebecca, Demi and extended family and friends.
Funeral service to take place on Thursday 10th December at Stranton Grange Crematorium at 15:00.
Please note due to restrictions numbers are limited.
Respects can be paid as the funeral cortege leaves
Sherburn Avenue.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to the British Heart Foundation, registered Charity No. 225971.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Dec. 2, 2020