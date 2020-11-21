|
|
|
Tunstall Tom
(Tommy) On Friday 13th November
suddenly but peacefully in hospital
Tom aged 65 years.
Left a loving Partner and
Best Friend Janice.
Father to Rebekah, Skot,
Dawn and Antony.
Father in Law and Friend to
Lee and Shelley.
Proud Granda of Elle, Kyle,
Layton, Sol, Tallen and River.
Son of the late Wally and Mary
XXXX
We are always together,
never apart
Maybe in distance...
But never at Heart
XXX
Funeral Service to be held on
Friday 27th November at 10.00am
In Stranton Grange Chapel
prior to interment in
Stranton Cemetery.
All enquiries to
Joel D. Kerr
191 York Road
Hartlepool
TS26 9EE
Tel. 01429 269000
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Nov. 21, 2020