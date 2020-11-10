|
|
|
Boyd Tony Peacefully on Wednesday November 4th, Tony aged 79 years.
Beloved Husband of the late Cecilia, a much loved Dad to Tony, Mark and Christopher, a respected
father-in-law and a cherished Grandad & Great Grandad.
Funeral Service to be held in
St Joseph's R/C Church, Blackhall on Tuesday November 17th at 1pm, followed by interment in Thorpe Road Cemetery, Horden.
Donations, if so desired, will be gratefully accepted for
The Alzheimer's Society.
Unfortunately, due to current
Covid restrictions, this funeral
is to be private.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Nov. 10, 2020