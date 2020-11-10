Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Tony Boyd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tony Boyd

Notice Condolences

Tony Boyd Notice
Boyd Tony Peacefully on Wednesday November 4th, Tony aged 79 years.
Beloved Husband of the late Cecilia, a much loved Dad to Tony, Mark and Christopher, a respected
father-in-law and a cherished Grandad & Great Grandad.
Funeral Service to be held in
St Joseph's R/C Church, Blackhall on Tuesday November 17th at 1pm, followed by interment in Thorpe Road Cemetery, Horden.
Donations, if so desired, will be gratefully accepted for
The Alzheimer's Society.
Unfortunately, due to current
Covid restrictions, this funeral
is to be private.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Nov. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -