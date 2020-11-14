Home

Veronica Gibson Notice
GIBSON (née Ford)
Veronica
'Ronnie' Dear wife of the late Les,
loving mother of Les, Amanda and the late Shaun. Also a loving nana and great nana and a loving daughter-in-law of Dolly and remembered fondly by all the Gibson family.

You were our life, we will love
and miss you forever more.
Till we meet again.
Goodnight, God bless.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday 18th November at 3pm at Stranton Crematorium and Ronnie will be leaving from her home address.

Flowers welcome.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Nov. 14, 2020
