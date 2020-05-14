|
READMAN Veronica On May 5th, the peaceful passing of Veronica Readman,
aged 84 years.
Cherished wife of Brian,
much loved sister of Michael Nolan, loving aunt of Pia and Louise and in turn great nephews and nieces Oscar, Freya,
Eleanor and Ione.
A private funeral will be held
on Tuesday 19th May.
A memorial service will take
place at a later date.
A joyous life shared
with all she loved.
Our grateful thanks go to Lindisfarne Care Home for their ceaseless care and attention.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on May 14, 2020