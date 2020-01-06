|
|
|
ATKINSON William Alvin
(Alan) Passed away peacefully on
Christmas Eve in North
Tees Hospital , aged 88 years.
Al, beloved husband of the late Mary, most dearly loved
and devoted dad of Sue,
respected father in law and friend
of the late Brian, a much loved granda and friend of Joanne and Dan, Michelle and Ryan and
a proud and loving great granda
of Matthew and Freya.
Funeral service to take place in
Stranton Grange Crematorium
Chapel on Tuesday
January 14th at 11.00am.
All are welcome, please meet at the Crematorium Chapel.
Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu, if so desired, for Hartlepool Hospice.
A wonderful dad
with a heart of gold,
no finer dad this world could hold,
never selfish, always kind,
these are the memories
you have left behind.
I will miss you Dad,
love from Sue XX.
A lovely man who has left us
with many happy memories.
Now reunited with
his beloved wife Mary.
Forever In Our Hearts
All enquiries to
Mason's Funeral Directors
Tel 01429 862021
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Jan. 6, 2020