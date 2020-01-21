|
|
|
ATKINSON William Alvin (Alan) Sue, Joanne and Michelle would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for the kindness and sympathy shown to them following the loss of their dearly loved
dad and granda.
Thank you to everyone who attended the service, for the many cards of condolence received and also the donations to Hartlepool Hospice. Special thanks to Kevin Leavesley for the lovely service and to Tracey Rimmer from Mason's Funeral Service for her care and professionalism when arranging the funeral.
Beautiful memories silently kept of one who we loved and
will never forget.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Jan. 21, 2020