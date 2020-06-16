Home

BAILEY WILLIAM The family of the late William Bailey wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kindness and sympathy shown to them during their recent sad bereavement.
Also for the cards and
letters of condolence.
Thanks to the staff of
North Tees Hospital.

Special thanks to Joanne Benson for a comforting service and to Leisha Hodgson and staff of
Co-op Funeralcare Hartlepool, for funeral arrangements.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on June 16, 2020
