Victoria House Funeral Service (Hartlepool)
26 Victoria Road
Hartlepool, Co. Durham TS26 8DD
01429 234777
William Chapman

William Chapman Notice
CHAPMAN William (Billy) On 15th March, suddenly but peacefully surrounded by his loving family in hospital, aged 71 years. Cherished husband of Aileen, treasured dad and father in law
to Vanessa and Richard,
devoted Granda to Erin and Olivia,
best friend to Lola.
Funeral service will take place at Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel on Thursday 26th March at 10am. Family flowers only,
donations in lieu if so desired
to Cancer Research.
Enquiries to Victoria House Funeral Service Tel 01429 234777.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Mar. 21, 2020
